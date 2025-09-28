Wangchuk's Pakistan visit UN climate conference: Angmo on financial misconduct

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, has dismissed claims that he's linked to Pakistan or financial misconduct. She explained his February trip to Pakistan was for a climate conference organized by the United Nations and Dawn Media, and emphasized it was strictly professional—pointing out that he even praised PM Modi while there.

Angmo calls use of NSA against Wangchuk 'unconstitutional' Angmo said peaceful protests in Leh turned tragic after the CRPF used tear gas on September 24, leading to four deaths.

She criticized the use of the National Security Act (NSA) against Wangchuk, insisting his activism has always been peaceful.

Payments received were consultancy fees, not donations: Angmo Defending their Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), Angmo clarified that payments received were consultancy fees—not donations.

HIAL doesn't charge its 400 students any fees and keeps running through creative ideas like building ice stupas.