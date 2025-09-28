Next Article
'Why India needs national policy for handling large gatherings': Tharoor
India
A tragic stampede at a Karur rally in Tamil Nadu—attended by actor Vijay and his party TVK—left 39 people dead and several injured this weekend.
The huge, unexpected crowd has sparked fresh debate about how public events are managed in India.
TVK seeks court intervention; PM announces financial aid
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the incident a reminder of why India needs a national policy for handling large gatherings safely. He urged both central and state governments to agree on strict crowd control rules.
Meanwhile, TVK claimed the tragedy was a "conspiracy" and is seeking court intervention; Prime Minister Modi announced financial aid for victims' families.