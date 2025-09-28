You can soon switch your LPG supplier in India

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has proposed a new LPG Interoperability Framework that will allow consumers to switch their LPG suppliers, similar to mobile number portability. The move is aimed at addressing persistent consumer grievances and supply disruptions. Currently, consumers are only allowed to change dealers within the same oil company, but not between different companies.

Consumer feedback PNGRB invites comments on proposed framework The PNGRB has invited comments from stakeholders and consumers on the proposed framework. The regulator acknowledged that operational constraints of local distributors often leave consumers with limited options. "There may be other reasons, too, and the consumer needs to have the freedom of choice on the LPG company/dealer," it said in its notice inviting comments.

Historical context Pilot project for LPG connection portability In 2013, the UPA government had launched a pilot project for LPG connection portability in 24 districts across 13 states. This was expanded pan-India in January 2014 to cover 480 districts. However, unlike mobile services, consumers could only switch dealers within their oil company and not between different companies.

Service disruptions Need for continuity-centric approach The PNGRB has highlighted the need for a continuity-centric approach to safeguard consumers against service failures and ensure uninterrupted access to LPG. Recent reports have highlighted cases of supply disruptions and prolonged delays in LPG refill deliveries. These service interruptions have affected households and commercial establishments, especially where local distributors face suspension or operational constraints.