Zubeen's death: Event manager Mahanta now booked for financial crimes
Assam Police have started a separate financial crimes investigation against event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is already under scrutiny in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's recent death (September 19) in Singapore.
The focus is on alleged forgery, misappropriation of government funds, and money laundering—after CID raids last week uncovered suspicious documents at Mahanta's office.
Mahanta's assets being frozen in separate probe
CID officers found multiple PAN cards for one firm, 28 forged company and government seals, plus paperwork linked to benami properties and public projects like the PMGSY roads scheme.
Investigators allege misappropriation of government funds.
Now, authorities are working to freeze Mahanta's assets as part of this probe.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team continues its parallel inquiry into Garg's death, with Mahanta facing several serious criminal charges.