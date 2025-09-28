Zubeen's death: Event manager Mahanta now booked for financial crimes

Mahanta's assets being frozen in separate probe

CID officers found multiple PAN cards for one firm, 28 forged company and government seals, plus paperwork linked to benami properties and public projects like the PMGSY roads scheme.

Investigators allege misappropriation of government funds.

Now, authorities are working to freeze Mahanta's assets as part of this probe.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team continues its parallel inquiry into Garg's death, with Mahanta facing several serious criminal charges.