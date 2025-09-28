Next Article
Maharashtra: Heavy rains trigger flooding in Thane, Palghar
India
Heavy rains hit Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, leading to major flooding and disruption.
One man was swept away in the fast-flowing Ulhas river, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) put Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Raigad districts on 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall.
Man missing after swimming in river
In Badlapur, a man went missing after swimming in the swollen river. Efforts were still on to trace the man, according to chief fire officer Damodar Vangad.
Rescue teams are on standby as authorities urge everyone to stay cautious—Thane saw over 115mm of rain in just 24 hours, with similar scenes across Palghar and Marathwada.