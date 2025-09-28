Hindu Mahasabha leader's husband arrested in Aligarh businessman murder case India Sep 28, 2025

Ashok Pandey, husband of Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey, has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of Gupta, a local businessman in Aligarh.

The incident happened on September 26, 2025, when two unidentified gunmen shot Gupta at Kherreshwar Mandir crossing as he was about to board a bus with his father and nephew.

The arrest followed a police complaint from Gupta's father.