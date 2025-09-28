Next Article
Hindu Mahasabha leader's husband arrested in Aligarh businessman murder case
Ashok Pandey, husband of Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey, has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of Gupta, a local businessman in Aligarh.
The incident happened on September 26, 2025, when two unidentified gunmen shot Gupta at Kherreshwar Mandir crossing as he was about to board a bus with his father and nephew.
The arrest followed a police complaint from Gupta's father.
Pandey, wife accused of conspiring to kill Gupta
Gupta's father accused both Pandey and his wife of conspiring to kill his son over a money dispute.
While Pandey is now in custody, the shooters are still unidentified and on the run.
Police continue their search under SSP Neeraj Kumar.