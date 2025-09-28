Punjab floods devastate kharif crop, losses could exceed ₹6,000cr
The recent floods in Punjab have devastated nearly five lakh acres of farmland, with paddy—the state's main kharif crop—bearing the brunt, and sugarcane, maize, and vegetables also severely hit in some areas.
Losses are pegged between ₹5,000 crore and ₹6,000 crore or higher, hitting both land-owning and tenant farmers hard.
Farmers facing steep losses
Farmers are facing steep losses: about ₹90,000 per acre for landowners and up to ₹1.15 lakh per acre for tenants.
Floods also wrecked thousands of tractors and farm machines (₹300-400 crore gone), while silt deposits have left many fields uncultivable—restoration could cost another ₹500 crore.
Government compensation and farmers' demands
Punjab's government announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre (about ₹1,000 crore total) but is pushing the Centre to raise this to ₹50,000 per acre.
They're also distributing free wheat seeds for the next crop cycle.
Farmers want more support like loan waivers and machinery replacement so they can bounce back faster.