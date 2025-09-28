Punjab floods devastate kharif crop, losses could exceed ₹6,000cr

Farmers are facing steep losses: about ₹90,000 per acre for landowners and up to ₹1.15 lakh per acre for tenants. Floods also wrecked thousands of tractors and farm machines (₹300-400 crore gone), while silt deposits have left many fields uncultivable—restoration could cost another ₹500 crore.

Government compensation and farmers' demands

Punjab's government announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre (about ₹1,000 crore total) but is pushing the Centre to raise this to ₹50,000 per acre.

They're also distributing free wheat seeds for the next crop cycle.

Farmers want more support like loan waivers and machinery replacement so they can bounce back faster.