India's 1st-ever cheetah born in the country turns 2.5
Mukhi just hit her 2.5-year milestone at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh—making history as the first India-born cheetah to reach adulthood since the species went extinct here in 1952.
Born to Namibian cheetah Jwala back in March, Mukhi survived a tough summer that claimed her siblings and now stands as a symbol of hope for bringing cheetahs back to Indian forests.
What is Project Cheetah?
Project Cheetah kicked off in September 2022 with eight Namibian cheetahs released by PM Modi.
Since then, India has welcomed 12 more from South Africa, with a current total of 27 cheetahs.
Even though 19 have been lost due to natural causes, Kuno's cub survival rate is an impressive 61%—better than global averages—and shows real promise for the future of these speedy cats in India.