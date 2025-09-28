Vijay's rally stampede: 40 dead, 67 injured; probe ordered
A tragic stampede broke out at actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 27, 2024, leaving 40 people dead—including 17 women and 9 children (4 male and 5 female)—and 67 injured.
The chaos began when a crowd of about 60,000 surged toward the barricades, leading to a deadly crush near the barricades.
Updates on investigation, compensation
Authorities have completed postmortems and handed over most bodies to families.
TVK has asked the Madras High Court for an independent probe, while Chief Minister MK Stalin set up a formal inquiry led by retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan.
Police have filed a case in connection with the incident.
PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured; CM Stalin added ₹10 lakh support to families who lost loved ones and ₹50,000 to the injured.
Most of the wounded are still getting treatment—two remain critical.