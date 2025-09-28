Vijay's rally stampede: 40 dead, 67 injured; probe ordered

Updates on investigation, compensation

Authorities have completed postmortems and handed over most bodies to families.

TVK has asked the Madras High Court for an independent probe, while Chief Minister MK Stalin set up a formal inquiry led by retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan.

Police have filed a case in connection with the incident.

PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured; CM Stalin added ₹10 lakh support to families who lost loved ones and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Most of the wounded are still getting treatment—two remain critical.