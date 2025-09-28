Next Article
UP man kills mother over argument on money for alcohol
India
A man, Akshay, has been arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly killing his mother after a heated argument about money for alcohol.
When his mother Asha Devi (55) refused to give him cash, he demanded she sell her jewelry.
Things turned violent at their home on Saturday night, leading to her tragic death.
Akshay was demanding money from mother
Police shared that Akshay had recently returned from Bihar after getting married. Just two days before the incident, his wife left for her parental home, which reportedly left him upset.
"The accused was demanding money from his mother to buy alcohol," said Circle Officer Munish Chand.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into what led up to this heartbreaking event.