Honeymoon murder accused: MP HC bars burning of effigies
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stopped the burning of effigies of Sonam Raghuvanshi and others accused in the high-profile honeymoon murder case during Dussehra celebrations in Indore.
The order, passed in late September, came after Sonam's mother filed a petition.
The court stated that such acts "would certainly violate the fundamental rights of the petitioner, her daughter, as well as her entire family," referencing Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
Sonam, 5 others accused in case
Sonam is accused of plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya this May. Raja went missing on May 23, and his dismembered body was found near a waterfall days later.
Police say Sonam worked with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers to carry out the crime just weeks after their wedding.
All accused have since been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team is handling the ongoing probe.
The court's recent order aims to ensure fair treatment for everyone involved while legal proceedings continue.