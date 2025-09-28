Honeymoon murder accused: MP HC bars burning of effigies

Sonam, 5 others accused in case

Sonam is accused of plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya this May. Raja went missing on May 23, and his dismembered body was found near a waterfall days later.

Police say Sonam worked with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers to carry out the crime just weeks after their wedding.

All accused have since been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team is handling the ongoing probe.

The court's recent order aims to ensure fair treatment for everyone involved while legal proceedings continue.