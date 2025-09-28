Karnataka: DNA test confirms BJP leader's son fathered child

Krishna got bail in September 2024

Krishna, an engineering student, was arrested in July 2024 for repeated rape and sexual intercourse obtained under false promise of marriage. His father was also taken into custody for allegedly helping him avoid arrest.

After police filed their chargesheet—using the DNA result as key evidence—the Karnataka High Court granted Krishna bail in September 2024, noting there seemed to be a consensual relationship but leaving final judgment to trial.

The case is now set to be tested fully in court.