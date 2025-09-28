Karnataka: DNA test confirms BJP leader's son fathered child
A DNA test has confirmed that Krishna J Rao, son of BJP leader and Puttur city municipal council member P G Jagannivas Rao, fathered a child born in June 2024.
The child is at the center of a rape and cheating case after the victim, Krishna's former classmate, accused him of raping her under the false promise of marriage.
Krishna got bail in September 2024
Krishna, an engineering student, was arrested in July 2024 for repeated rape and sexual intercourse obtained under false promise of marriage. His father was also taken into custody for allegedly helping him avoid arrest.
After police filed their chargesheet—using the DNA result as key evidence—the Karnataka High Court granted Krishna bail in September 2024, noting there seemed to be a consensual relationship but leaving final judgment to trial.
The case is now set to be tested fully in court.