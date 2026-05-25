India breaks all time electricity demand record at 270.8 GW

India says coal sufficient, monitoring supplies

To keep things running smoothly, the government says there's enough coal for power plants and is closely watching supplies.

On May 21, thermal plants supplied nearly 63% of India's power, but some are running low on coal.

Renewables like solar (22%), wind (5%), and hydro (almost 6%) are helping out too.

The government expects peak demand could reach 271 GW by 2026.