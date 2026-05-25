India breaks all time electricity demand record at 270.8 GW
India
India just broke its all-time electricity demand record, hitting 270.8 GW on May 21 as a severe heat wave pushed temperatures up to 48 degrees Celsius in some areas.
With everyone cranking up their fans and ACs to beat the heat, experts think power demand could go even higher in the coming weeks.
India says coal sufficient, monitoring supplies
To keep things running smoothly, the government says there's enough coal for power plants and is closely watching supplies.
On May 21, thermal plants supplied nearly 63% of India's power, but some are running low on coal.
Renewables like solar (22%), wind (5%), and hydro (almost 6%) are helping out too.
The government expects peak demand could reach 271 GW by 2026.