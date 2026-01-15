India brings students home as Iran unrest grows India Jan 15, 2026

India's first evacuation flight from Iran was expected to take off Friday, carrying students, likely from Golestan University and some from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, back home.

The Indian Embassy said it was registering nationals for evacuation amid estimates that around 9,000-10,000 Indians were in Iran, even with internet blackouts making things tricky.

This all comes after Iran briefly shut its airspace and flights were canceled—though things are now running again.