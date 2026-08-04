India brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019
India has managed to bring back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
That's nearly 40 people a year, way up from just four per year between 2004 and 2013.
These were folks wanted for everything from financial crimes and terrorism to drug trafficking and human trafficking.
Indian laws and tech speed extraditions
New laws like the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (2018) and updates to the National Investigation Agency Act (2019) helped speed things up.
The MHA also credits tools like Interpol Red Notices, Operation Trishul's satellite inputs, surveillance and digital footprint analysis to geo-locate fugitives, and new platforms like BHARATPOL for making extraditions faster and smoother.
Plus, ₹17,874 crore in assets tied to these fugitives have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).