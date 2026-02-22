India busts major LeT conspiracy with Bangladesh link
Big news on the security front: Eight people suspected of being Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives have been arrested in India for allegedly plotting a conspiracy.
This group, with links to top LeT leaders and whose handler has been in touch with LeT leadership since at least 2007, was believed to have been handled by Shabbir Ahmad Lone—a Kashmiri terrorist operating out of Bangladesh who coordinated with LeT's leadership.
ISI recruiting Bangladesh nationals for attacks on India
The investigation also pointed to Pakistan's ISI recruiting Bangladeshi nationals for attacks on key locations in India.
Six suspects were picked up from Tamil Nadu and two from West Bengal, along with a bunch of mobile phones and SIM cards now being checked for more clues.
These arrests highlight how cross-border networks are still a real challenge, but it's also a big win for India's anti-terror efforts.