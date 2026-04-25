India buys US LPG amid Middle East tensions, diversifies suppliers India Apr 25, 2026

With tensions in the Middle East making gas supplies less reliable, India is now buying more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the US to keep up with demand.

Oil companies aren't just sticking to their long-term deals. They're also grabbing extra shipments on the spot market, just to make sure there's no shortage at home.

Plus, India has widened its supplier list from 10 to 15 countries, bringing in LPG from places like Russia and Australia too.