India calls out attacks on minorities in Bangladesh
India is urging Bangladesh to take real action after a spike in violence against minorities, including arson and deadly attacks.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a Rajya Sabha query on Jan 29, 2026, said that India expects a full investigation and justice for the victims—no excuses.
Why it matters
Violence against minorities in Bangladesh has been rising, with incidents documented in police records, and the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) reporting a large number of incidents.
Some cases have been especially shocking, like the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and the fatal burning of Khokon Chandra Das.
India has pressed these concerns at high-level meetings, but was disappointed by Bangladeshi leaders calling most attacks "non-communal."
For many young people watching this unfold, it's a reminder that standing up for basic rights—and holding leaders accountable—matters across borders.