India calls out attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Why it matters

Violence against minorities in Bangladesh has been rising, with incidents documented in police records, and the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) reporting a large number of incidents.

Some cases have been especially shocking, like the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and the fatal burning of Khokon Chandra Das.

India has pressed these concerns at high-level meetings, but was disappointed by Bangladeshi leaders calling most attacks "non-communal."

For many young people watching this unfold, it's a reminder that standing up for basic rights—and holding leaders accountable—matters across borders.