India calls Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir claims 'malicious propaganda'

India has pushed back against Pakistan's latest statements on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them "malicious propaganda."

This comes after Pakistan marked seven years since the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019, by observing < em>Youm-i-Istehsal (Exploitation Day).

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are "integral and inalienable" parts of India, and accused Pakistan of using the issue to distract from its own human rights problems.