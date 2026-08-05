India calls Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir claims 'malicious propaganda'
India has pushed back against Pakistan's latest statements on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them "malicious propaganda."
This comes after Pakistan marked seven years since the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019, by observing < em>Youm-i-Istehsal (Exploitation Day).
India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are "integral and inalienable" parts of India, and accused Pakistan of using the issue to distract from its own human rights problems.
Randhir Jaiswal defends 2019 Kashmir changes
Jaiswal emphasized that the 2019 constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir were entirely an internal matter for India, saying they've led to more development and better governance in the region.
He also called out Pakistan for alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to end "state-sponsored violence."
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appealed for international intervention and criticized India's actions.