India caps margins at 30% on many non-price-controlled anti-cancer drugs
India
India just set a 30% margin cap on many anti-cancer drugs that aren't already price-controlled, hoping to make these life-saving meds way more affordable.
Announced earlier this month under the watch of the Supreme Court, the move could slash prices by up to 70%.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority will soon share which drugs are included.
Indian patients could save ₹2,500 cr
A lot of anti-cancer drugs didn't have price limits before: some were sold at markups as high as 700%!
With this new rule, patients could save around ₹2,500 crore every year.
While the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance wants a balance between patient welfare and ensuring adequate margins to channel members, the main goal is to make cancer treatment less of a financial burden for families.