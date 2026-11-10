India caps trade margins at 30% for 1,366 anti-cancer medicines
India
Big news for cancer patients: from November 9, 2026, 1,366 brands of anti-cancer medicines will get much cheaper in India.
The government's new rule puts a 30% cap on trade margins, meaning treatments like Samtepa and Hertumab could drop by over 90% and 68%, respectively.
This move is expected to save patients nearly ₹2,500 crore every year.
Hospitals and pharmacies must display prices
Hospitals and pharmacies now have to clearly display these new prices so everyone knows what they're paying.
But heads up, 201 drug brands won't see any price cuts for now.
The Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments says this is a step, but wants more action on expensive patented medicines.