India changes registration deadline for foreigners staying over 180 days
India just changed how long-term foreign visitors need to handle their paperwork.
Now, if you're a foreigner planning to stay more than 180 days, you have to register before reaching the 180-day limit, not after you've crossed the limit like before.
The update was announced on June 1, 2026.
India limits extensions, updates notification rules
Extensions past 180 days will only be allowed in emergencies, so planning ahead is key.
There's also some relief for families: if one parent is Indian and the child keeps Indian citizenship, parents don't have to rush to notify officials anymore.
But if a child born in India acquires foreign citizenship while residing in India, parents still need to inform authorities within 30 days.
Hospitals, nursing homes and other medical institutions also have updated reporting rules under these changes.