India changes registration deadline for foreigners staying over 180 days

India limits extensions, updates notification rules

Extensions past 180 days will only be allowed in emergencies, so planning ahead is key.

There's also some relief for families: if one parent is Indian and the child keeps Indian citizenship, parents don't have to rush to notify officials anymore.

But if a child born in India acquires foreign citizenship while residing in India, parents still need to inform authorities within 30 days.

Hospitals, nursing homes and other medical institutions also have updated reporting rules under these changes.