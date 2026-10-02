India, China discuss Hotan overflights to shorten North America routes
India is working closely with China to explore the possibility of allowing Indian carriers to overfly Hotan, aiming to shorten the route profile of flights to North America and open up options to fly to Central Asia.
This move comes after Pakistan shut its airspace in April 2025, forcing airlines like Air India and IndiGo to take much longer routes.
The New Delhi-Leh-Hotan path could mean shorter flights and less fuel burned, good news for both travelers and airlines.
India's ministry still negotiating with China
Getting this route approved isn't simple: India's Ministry of External Affairs is still negotiating with China, especially since the area where Indian and Chinese forces had skirmishes in 2020 created a diplomatic chill.
But if it goes through, it would be a big step for India-China cooperation, improving travel options.