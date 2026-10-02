India, China discuss Hotan overflights to shorten North America routes

India is working closely with China to explore the possibility of allowing Indian carriers to overfly Hotan, aiming to shorten the route profile of flights to North America and open up options to fly to Central Asia.

This move comes after Pakistan shut its airspace in April 2025, forcing airlines like Air India and IndiGo to take much longer routes.

The New Delhi-Leh-Hotan path could mean shorter flights and less fuel burned, good news for both travelers and airlines.