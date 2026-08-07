India, China end 36th WMCC in New Delhi, agree calm
India
India and China just wrapped up their 36th WMCC meeting in New Delhi, where officials from both sides sat down to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Both countries agreed that keeping things calm at the border is crucial for their relationship.
Talks cover boundary and river cooperation
The talks focused on sorting out boundary lines, managing the border, and working together across borders.
India pushed for an early meeting about river projects, hoping for more information sharing on upstream water work.
Both sides plan to keep using existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC and local commander-level meetings, along with other agreed mechanisms, to tackle unresolved issues and avoid misunderstandings.