India China hold inaugural bilateral SCO meeting on regional ties

Counter terrorism and BRI disputes persist

A big focus was ironing out past disagreements within the SCO, especially around counter-terrorism and China's Belt and Road Initiative.

India's still uneasy about projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor running through disputed areas, while China has backed Pakistan's views on cross-border terrorism.

Even with these sticking points, both countries agreed to keep talking, hoping this helps steady their relationship and boosts cooperation in a changing world.