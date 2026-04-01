India China hold inaugural bilateral SCO meeting on regional ties
India and China just wrapped up their first bilateral meeting on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi (April 16-17, 2026).
Top officials from both sides, Alok A Dimri for India and Yan Wenbin for China, talked about working together on security, trade, and making it easier to connect across the region.
Counter terrorism and BRI disputes persist
A big focus was ironing out past disagreements within the SCO, especially around counter-terrorism and China's Belt and Road Initiative.
India's still uneasy about projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor running through disputed areas, while China has backed Pakistan's views on cross-border terrorism.
Even with these sticking points, both countries agreed to keep talking, hoping this helps steady their relationship and boosts cooperation in a changing world.