India, China resume Shanghai Cooperation talks in Delhi

India and China have resumed their bilateral consultations on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) matters in New Delhi. The two-day dialogue was led by India's SCO National Coordinator Ambassador Alok A Dimri and his Chinese counterpart Ambassador Yan Wenbin. The talks aimed at aligning positions within the SCO framework and come amid ongoing discussions over the West Asia crisis.

Discussion agenda Strategic signal of a slow but steady reset The SCO talks also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken by SCO leaders and discussed future cooperation in areas such as security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. The Indian and Chinese delegations also met Secretary (West) Sibi George to ensure institutional continuity in dialogue. This meeting is seen as a strategic signal of a reset in India-China relations.

Diplomatic progress Diplomatic traction builds on disengagement process completed in 2024 The current diplomatic traction builds on the disengagement process completed in 2024, when both nations withdrew troops from key friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This marked a breakthrough after a military crisis that began in 2020. Since then, both sides have maintained dialogue through military commander-level talks and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC).

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Continued dialogue High-level political and diplomatic exchanges continue In addition to military de-escalation, high-level political and diplomatic exchanges have continued to sustain momentum. Meetings between senior leadership on multilateral sidelines have reinforced the intent to stabilize ties without letting differences escalate into disputes. The latest bilateral consultation reflects a deliberate effort by both New Delhi and Beijing to compartmentalize differences while expanding areas of convergence in multilateral platforms with overlapping interests.

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