India classifies heat waves and lightning as disasters, unlocks relief
India
India's been hit hard by heat waves this year, with 20 people losing their lives and 4,853 cases of heat stroke since March.
Maharashtra saw the most deaths (11), while Telangana had the highest number of cases (915).
In response, the government has now officially listed heat waves and lightning as natural disasters, so states can get extra relief funds between 2026 and 2031.
Over 51,000 units tracking heat illnesses
Other states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand also reported hundreds of cases.
Delhi had a few incidents but no deaths.
To help out, over 51,000 reporting units are now tracking heat illnesses nationwide.
The government is rolling out guidelines and advisories to help vulnerable areas stay prepared when temperatures spike.