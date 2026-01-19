India climbs to 80th in global passport rankings
India's passport just got a bit more powerful, rising to 80th place in the Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026 (up from 90th in 2021).
This means Indian travelers can now visit 55 countries without needing a visa in advance—on par with Algeria and Niger.
How does India stack up?
While Singapore keeps its crown as the world's strongest passport (with access to 192 destinations), India's progress is steady.
Indian passports open doors to places like Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Qatar — with some destinations offering visa-free access and others visa-on-arrival, and entry rules that can change without notice.
The big picture: travel freedom gap widens
The gap between the top and bottom passports is growing—Singaporeans can visit 168 more places visa-free than Afghans.
Still, every step up counts for Indian travelers looking for easier adventures abroad.