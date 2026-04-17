India closely watches 1st US Iran face-to-face meeting in Islamabad
India's paying close attention to the recent Islamabad Peace Talks, where the US and Iran sat down face-to-face for the first time since 1979 to try to end a 39-day Gulf War.
The talks, mediated by Pakistan on April 11-12, also included countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
India says it supports any effort that helps bring peace to the region.
India evacuates 2,361 from Iran
India has brought home 2,361 people from Iran during the conflict, including 1,041 students and three foreigners.
The government also addressed Pakistan's objections to its Delimitation Bill, calling them unrelated.
On climate policy, India clarified it's still committed to green goals, even though it skipped the 33rd U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP33), highlighting ongoing partnerships like the International Solar Alliance.