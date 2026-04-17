India closely watches 1st US Iran face-to-face meeting in Islamabad India Apr 17, 2026

India's paying close attention to the recent Islamabad Peace Talks, where the US and Iran sat down face-to-face for the first time since 1979 to try to end a 39-day Gulf War.

The talks, mediated by Pakistan on April 11-12, also included countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

India says it supports any effort that helps bring peace to the region.