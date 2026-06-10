India completes 13.15km Zojila road tunnel, highest and longest

Nitin Gadkari calls tunnel lifeline

Gadkari called it a "lifeline" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: no more getting stuck due to avalanches or snowed-in roads.

The ₹6,800 crore tunnel will cut travel time between Sonamarg and Meenamarg from 1.5 to 2 hours to just about 30 to 45 minutes.

Besides making trips easier, it is set to boost trade, tourism, and security for people living near the borders.