India completes 13.15km Zojila road tunnel, highest and longest
India
Big news from the Himalayas: India has finished digging the Zojila Tunnel, now its highest and longest road tunnel at 13.15km.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the milestone on June 9, 2026.
Started in 2020, the project pushed through tough mountain weather and geology to connect two crucial regions.
Nitin Gadkari calls tunnel lifeline
Gadkari called it a "lifeline" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: no more getting stuck due to avalanches or snowed-in roads.
The ₹6,800 crore tunnel will cut travel time between Sonamarg and Meenamarg from 1.5 to 2 hours to just about 30 to 45 minutes.
Besides making trips easier, it is set to boost trade, tourism, and security for people living near the borders.