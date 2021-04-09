India has relayed its concerns to the United States through diplomatic channels as the US Navy conducted a Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in the Indian Ocean region. During the operation, a warship of the US Navy's 7th Fleet entered India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Lakshadweep without consent. The US Navy said the operation was aimed at challenging India's "excessive maritime claims."

MEA statement Here's how India reacted to the development:

India's Ministry of External Affairs said Friday, "The Indian government's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorize other States to carry out in the EEZ and on the continental shelf, military exercises or maneuvers, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state."

Quote 'Conveyed concerns to US through diplomatic channels'

Further, the MEA said, "The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of USA through diplomatic channels."

Operation India's requirement for prior consent inconsistent with international law: US

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement on Wednesday that its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) "asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law." India's requirement for prior consent is inconsistent with international law, it said.

Statement 'US will continue to conduct regular FONOPs'

The statement said that US forces "operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis" and "all operations are designed in accordance with international law..." US forces conduct "routine and regular FONOPs, as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future" and these operations are "not about one country, nor are they about making political statements," it added.

Information What do the laws say?

The UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) states that countries cannot prevent ships, either commercial or military, from using the Exclusive Economic Zone. However, Indian laws make it mandatory for any foreign military to inform before conducting any activity in its EEZ.

Context India-US military cooperation has increased of late

Notably, there has been increasing military cooperation between India and the US recently. Earlier this month, Indian and the US Navies participated in a joint exercise led by the French Navy in the eastern Indian Ocean region. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had also visited India in March and conveyed the Biden administration's "commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defense relations between the two countries."

History Not the first time FONOP included India