India condemns Jordan church attack, calls it 'cowardly assault'
What's the story
India has strongly condemned the recent attack at a church in Karak, Jordan. The incident, which took place on Friday, left eight people dead and 34 others injured. The shooting occurred during a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud. Director of Jordan's Public Security Directorate Obaidullah Al-Maaytah confirmed the death toll during a press conference on Friday.
MEA statement
India unequivocally condemns heinous attack, says MEA
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Saturday, calling the incident a "heinous attack" and reiterating India's commitment to fighting terrorism.
The MEA said, "India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan, on 23rd October 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others."
Condolences expressed
EAM Jaishankar extends condolences on X
The MEA also extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," it said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed these sentiments on X, saying India stands with Jordan during this difficult time.
Global condemnation
UN chief joins in condemnation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, calling it "It goes without saying that an attack not only on a place of worship but during a funeral procession is especially heinous," said Stephane Dujarric.
Jordanian authorities have labeled the incident as a terrorist attack by extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility yet.
The death toll rose to eight on Saturday after one critically injured victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
National mourning
Jordan vows 'harshest retaliation,' declares national mourning
In response to the attack, King Abdullah II of Jordan has vowed "the harshest retaliation" against those responsible.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of national mourning starting Friday and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at government buildings and public institutions.
Karak is home to a sizable Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up an estimated 2-3% of Jordan's population.