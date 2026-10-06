India condemns projectile strike on MT on peace near Oman
India
India has spoken out after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, was hit by a projectile near Oman.
Out of 19 crew members on board, 17 were Indian.
The government called for an end to these attacks, saying peace and safety in the region are crucial.
Oman assists evacuation of Indian crew
12 crew members, 11 of them Indian, were hurt in the attack and were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities for medical care.
India thanked Oman for its help and stressed how dangerous these waters have become for seafarers.
The incident is another reminder why safer shipping routes really matter.