India condemns Saudi infrastructure attacks, Indian embassy aids ICU patients
India
India has condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure, calling them "unacceptable."
Four Indians were in intensive care in the October 10 incident and are now in intensive care, with the Indian Embassy stepping up to help.
Saudi flights canceled, 8 Indians hospitalized
The attacks led to flight cancelations, leaving many Indian travelers stranded or delayed.
With eight Indians hospitalized overall, the government says it's keeping a close eye on everyone's safety and is hoping for peace to return soon.
The MEA also reassured families that supporting Indians in Saudi Arabia remains a top priority right now.