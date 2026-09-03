India confirms Mehul Choksi held in Belgium, PNB extradition requested
India
Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is currently locked up in Belgium.
India's Ministry of External Affairs just confirmed he's in custody and said they're serious about bringing him back to face charges.
There's already an official extradition request on the table.
Belgium PM visit highlighted Mehul Choksi
Choksi's extradition was a big topic when Belgium's prime minister visited India recently.
Indian officials stressed how important it is for both countries to work together on cases like this and hold people accountable for major financial crimes.
For context: Choksi is a key accused in the ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, and he'd been dodging Indian law until his arrest last year in Belgium.