India considers crocodiles and venomous snakes for 110-mile Bangladesh border
India
India is considering using crocodiles and venomous snakes to help guard parts of its border with Bangladesh.
The BSF is discussing this wild idea as a biological barrier for spots where regular fences just don't work: think shifting rivers and flood-prone areas.
If it goes ahead, it could make crossing the 110-mile unfenced stretch much tougher.
BSF animal plan under safety review
This proposal is still in the early brainstorming phase, alongside tech solutions like drones and infrared cameras.
Before anything happens, officials will weigh up how practical (and safe) it is, especially since experts are worried about risks to local wildlife and nearby communities.
For now, it's just one creative option on the table as India looks for new ways to secure its borders.