India considers security changes after alleged Flydubai copilot attack
After a copilot allegedly attacked the pilot in flight on a recent Flydubai journey, India is taking a hard look at its aviation security.
The government is considering updates like psychometric assessments conducted by airlines, new safety procedures, and possibly adding sky marshals on some flights.
Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Sinha said, "India is examining the matter. The security perspective is being looked into," and "If any advisory is needed, the higher authority will be apprised about it."
BCAS and DGCA may review protocols
Key aviation bodies, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), could also review existing protocols within their respective domains.
There is also talk of examining the roles and preparedness of agencies like the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Security Guard (NSG).
The goal: keep flights safe.