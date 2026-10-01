India considers security changes after alleged Flydubai copilot attack

After a copilot allegedly attacked the pilot in flight on a recent Flydubai journey, India is taking a hard look at its aviation security.

The government is considering updates like psychometric assessments conducted by airlines, new safety procedures, and possibly adding sky marshals on some flights.

Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Sinha said, "India is examining the matter. The security perspective is being looked into," and "If any advisory is needed, the higher authority will be apprised about it."