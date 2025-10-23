India mulls stricter rules for carrying power banks on flights

In light of recent battery-related fire incidents in aircraft cabins, India is considering stricter regulations for carrying power banks on flights. The move comes after an IndiGo flight at Delhi airport witnessed a passenger's device catching fire while the aircraft was taxiing. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is now reviewing technical assessments and international practices to formulate new guidelines, as per a Times of India report.

Safety concerns Lithium-ion batteries linked to smoke, fire incidents Lithium-ion batteries have been associated with several cases of smoke and fire on planes. On Sunday, an IndiGo flight to Dimapur reported smoke from a passenger's power bank. Just last week, an Air China flight had to be diverted due to a similar incident. These recurring events have prompted regulators to reassess the handling of such devices in aircraft cabins.

International measures International airlines tighten rules on power banks In light of safety concerns, several international airlines have tightened their rules. Emirates, for instance, has banned the use or charging of power banks during flights since October 1. Passengers can carry only one unit under 100Wh but it should remain unused. Likewise, Singapore Airlines prohibits charging through cabin USB ports and mandates that power banks stay in seat pockets or under-seat baggage.