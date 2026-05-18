India continues Russian oil purchases after US waiver expires
India isn't slowing down on Russian oil imports, even though a US waiver that made these purchases easier expired on May 16, 2026.
The government says it's all about keeping energy affordable and reliable.
Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry explained, "Regarding (the) American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasize that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier ... I mean before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also,"
Basically, India wants to keep its options open for cheap energy.
India imports 2.3m bpd month-to-date
Even after the US waiver ended on May 16, 2026, India's Russian oil imports are still high, about 2.3 million barrels per day month-to-date May 2026.
With ongoing disruptions in global supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz, India is prioritizing steady fuel supplies over outside pressure.
For now, energy security is winning out over worries about sanctions.