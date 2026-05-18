India continues Russian oil purchases after US waiver expires India May 18, 2026

India isn't slowing down on Russian oil imports, even though a US waiver that made these purchases easier expired on May 16, 2026.

The government says it's all about keeping energy affordable and reliable.

Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry explained, "Regarding (the) American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasize that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier ... I mean before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also,"

Basically, India wants to keep its options open for cheap energy.