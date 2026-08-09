India crosses 300.50 GW non-fossil capacity, solar 164.59 GW

During 2025-26 alone, India added a record 55.29 gigawatts of clean power, most of it from solar (44.6 gigawatts) and wind (6 gigawatts).

Now, the focus is shifting from just building more renewables to creating smarter infrastructure: think better storage, stronger grids, and tech that helps balance all that green energy.

Policy boosts like production-linked incentives are also helping homegrown solar manufacturing take off, aiming for a stable and sustainable energy future.