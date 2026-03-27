India cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel

Government has imposed export duty on diesel

Crude oil prices have shot up from about $70 to nearly $122 per barrel, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions to global supply chains.

To keep local supplies steady, the government also put an export duty on diesel so domestic demand comes first.

Plus, they've boosted commercial LPG allocation (now at 70%) for key industries.

Ministry official Sujata Sharma reassured that India has enough crude reserves for two months and domestic output of LPG has increased by almost 40%, so there's a buffer if things get rough globally.