India cuts petrol and diesel excise by ₹10 per liter
India's government has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel again. The Centre cut excise duty by ₹10 per litre each on petrol and diesel on March 10, 2026.
This is part of ongoing efforts to help people cope with rising fuel costs, with similar cuts made in 2021 and 2022.
Even though there are worries about losing revenue, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says he's confident energy supplies will stay steady.
He also pointed out that global oil prices have dipped recently, so there could be more good news ahead.
GOBARDHAN expands CBG capacity, guarantees offtake
Puri also announced a big expansion for the GOBARDHAN scheme to ramp up compressed biogas (CBG) production.
Right now, there are 217 CBG plants running and another 357 being built, meaning more clean fuel and better waste management soon.
Plus, the government has, for the first time, guaranteed offtake for compressed biogas (CBG) under the GOBARDHAN scheme, making it easier for everyone to get involved in greener energy solutions.