India cuts petrol and diesel excise by ₹10 per liter

India's government has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel again. The Centre cut excise duty by ₹10 per litre each on petrol and diesel on March 10, 2026.

This is part of ongoing efforts to help people cope with rising fuel costs, with similar cuts made in 2021 and 2022.

Even though there are worries about losing revenue, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says he's confident energy supplies will stay steady.

He also pointed out that global oil prices have dipped recently, so there could be more good news ahead.