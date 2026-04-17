India decides not to host COP33 climate summit in 2028
India
India has decided not to host the big COP33 climate summit in 2028.
It shared that while India won't be the host, it's still very much part of global climate talks and is sticking to its Paris Agreement goals.
India doubles down, backs climate efforts
Even without hosting duties, India says it's doubling down on its own green initiatives and supporting worldwide efforts against climate change.
The move is all about balancing what's best for the country with staying active in global climate leadership, so India's voice on climate action isn't going anywhere.