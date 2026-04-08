India develops runwayless UAV for Air Force rescue and supply
India
India's working on a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for the Air Force that doesn't need a runway.
The idea? Help with tough rescue missions and deliver supplies to places where regular helicopters can't reach: think snowy mountains and tricky terrains.
It's part of a bigger push for defense self-reliance under the Defense Acquisition Procedure 2020.
Mostly made in India, government funded
This UAV will be made mostly in India, with the government covering most of the costs and local companies pitching in.
It's designed to fly at least 200km, carry at least 400kg (even people), and navigate on its own, even if GPS isn't available.
The project isn't just about tech; it's also set to create high-tech jobs and help India rely less on imports for its defense needs.