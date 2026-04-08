India develops runwayless UAV for Air Force rescue and supply

Mostly made in India, government funded

This UAV will be made mostly in India, with the government covering most of the costs and local companies pitching in.

It's designed to fly at least 200km, carry at least 400kg (even people), and navigate on its own, even if GPS isn't available.

The project isn't just about tech; it's also set to create high-tech jobs and help India rely less on imports for its defense needs.