India dissolves Digital Communications Commission that steered telecom policy
The Government of India just dissolved its Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the group that has been steering major telecom policies and financial decisions for years.
The DCC, which got a new name in 2018, worked behind the scenes with NITI Aayog and the Finance Ministry to sort out tricky issues before anything hit the Cabinet.
DCC cleared satellite internet, needs spectrum
At its last meeting on September 3, 2026, the DCC gave permission to satellite internet players like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications.
But before these services can launch across India, they will still need spectrum allocation and extra security checks.
The commission also approved the majority of suggestions given by the telecom regulator Trai about satellite spectrum: now it is up to the Cabinet to decide what happens next.