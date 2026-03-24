India diversifies fertilizer imports, talks with Iran underway

India is also ramping up domestic production

On top of importing smarter, India is pushing for more homegrown fertilizer production.

The government is asking companies to shift their maintenance schedules to boost output and encouraging the use of nano-fertilizers to cut down on traditional imports.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, early global tenders have gotten good responses, so things are looking solid for the Kharif 2026 planting season, with major shipments expected by March 2026.