India diversifies fertilizer imports, talks with Iran underway
India is making moves to avoid fertilizer shortages by spreading out its imports, not just relying on China, Russia, or Canada anymore.
Officials say talks are also happening with Iran, so if there is ever a supply crunch, India has more options lined up.
The big goal: keep the country's fertilizer supply steady and secure.
India is also ramping up domestic production
On top of importing smarter, India is pushing for more homegrown fertilizer production.
The government is asking companies to shift their maintenance schedules to boost output and encouraging the use of nano-fertilizers to cut down on traditional imports.
According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, early global tenders have gotten good responses, so things are looking solid for the Kharif 2026 planting season, with major shipments expected by March 2026.