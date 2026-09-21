India drug regulator seeks limits on doctors' medicine stocks
India's drug regulator is looking to set limits on how many medicines doctors can keep and give out directly to patients.
Right now, doctors can supply prescription medications without a retail license, but the proposed changes, discussed by Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, aim to update old rules and prevent misuse by capping stock levels.
Doctors to rely on licensed pharmacies
If these rules kick in, doctors will need to rely more on licensed pharmacies for regular supplies, while stricter controls on already tightly regulated drugs (like those under Schedule X) will stay in place.
Some pharmacist associations support it, saying only registered pharmacists should handle dispensing as per the law.
Some doctors push back, saying clinics aren't shops, but one doctor said clearer rules could help manage stocks better and improve teamwork with pharmacies.