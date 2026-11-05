India Election Commission issues work allocation order after July controversy

The Election Commission of India just rolled out a fresh work allocation order, formalizing the distribution of responsibilities after the July controversy.

The conflict had its origins in an earlier work allocation order dated September 23, 2025, when two top commissioners, SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, pushed back against sudden changes in who handles key tasks like IT and public grievances.

With this new order, everyone's roles are clearly laid out again, hopefully making things smoother behind the scenes.