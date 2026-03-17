India evacuates 650 citizens from Iran amid Israel-Iran tensions India Mar 17, 2026

With things heating up between the US Israel, and Iran, India has started moving its people out of Iran, this time by land, since flights were grounded after February 28.

Nearly 650 Indians have already made it safely to Armenia and Azerbaijan, where they can catch flights home.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has been facilitating movements and assisting evacuees with visas and immigration formalities, while the Ministry of External Affairs and other Indian missions coordinate the evacuation effort.