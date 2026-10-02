India expands offshore exploration under HELP to cut ₹13L/cr imports

India is diving into offshore oil and gas exploration in the eastern and western offshore basins, areas thought to hold more than 5,600 million metric tons of oil equivalent (MMTOE) in hydrocarbon potential.

The goal? To lower the country's annual crude oil import bill of nearly $144 billion, or about ₹13 lakh crore.

This effort is powered by the 2016 Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), aiming to make India more energy independent.